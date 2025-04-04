Massive Fire Breaks Out at Phoenix Mall in Mumbai’s Kurla | VIDEO

Phoenix Mall Fire: A massive fire broke out in the food court area of Phoenix Mall in Mumbai's Kurla (West) on Thursday night (April 3), creating panic among visitors and staff. The fire brigade swiftly responded to the emergency and brought the flames under control within 20 minutes. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported.

Fire Started on the Terrace, Mall Filled with Smoke

According to civic officials, the fire erupted around 9:45 PM on the terrace of the shopping complex. As soon as the flames were noticed, the terrace was immediately evacuated, preventing any harm to the people present.

However, thick smoke spread throughout the mall, causing distress among shoppers and staff. "The shopping centre was smoke-logged due to the blaze, but thankfully, no one was injured," said a civic official.

Firefighters Rushed to the Spot

At least four fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were deployed to tackle the fire. Firefighters quickly controlled the flames, ensuring the safety of the mall’s occupants.

The cause of the fire remained unclear as officials continued their investigation. Authorities were expected to conduct a detailed inspection to determine the exact reason behind the incident and assess the damage.

Mall Evacuated as Precaution

As a safety measure, security personnel evacuated the area near the fire, and mall authorities ensured that visitors and staff were safely guided outside. Eyewitnesses reported moments of panic as the smoke spread, but the situation was brought under control without any major disruptions.

Officials Assure Safety Measures in Place

Following the incident, authorities assured the public that all fire safety protocols were followed and that emergency response teams acted swiftly. The fire department and civic authorities were expected to review the mall’s fire safety arrangements to prevent future incidents.