Massive Fire Breaks Out at Prayagraj Magh Mela, Tents and Shops Gutted

Prayagraj: A major fire incident broke out at the sprawling Magh Mela site in Prayagraj on Tuesday evening, triggering panic among devotees and devotees staying in tent camps, officials said.

The blaze erupted on Tuesday around 5:30-6:00 pm at the Narayan Shukla Dham camp located in Sector-5 of the Magh Mela area near the Sangam. Strong flames and thick smoke were visible from nearly three kilometres away, causing residents and pilgrims to flee in fear.

According to early reports, the fire quickly engulfed around 15 tents and approximately 20 adjacent shops, gutting them completely and destroying property worth lakhs of rupees. More than 50 devotees were staying in these tents at the time.

Officers and police personnel stationed nearby alerted the fire brigade immediately. Within minutes, multiple fire tenders reached the scene and launched a concentrated firefighting operation. Nearby tents were also evacuated as a precaution to prevent the blaze from spreading further.

Officials confirmed that all devotees and residents were evacuated safely and that no casualties or injuries have been reported so far. A preliminary investigation points to a possible short circuit as the cause of the fire, although a detailed probe is underway.

The sudden blaze prompted swift action from police and Mela authorities, who cordoned off the area and mobilised additional fire safety teams to secure surrounding camps.

The Prayagraj Magh Mela, one of India’s largest annual religious gatherings attracting devotees from across the country, is currently underway ahead of the Makar Sankranti holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers.