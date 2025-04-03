Massive Fire Breaks Out at Showroom in UP's Pilibhit, Blanket of Thick Smoke Covers Sky

Pilibhit: A massive fire broke out at a showroom in Sarafa Market in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, causing widespread concern. Upon receiving the distress call, fire tenders swiftly rushed to the scene to tackle the flames.

Anurag Singh, a fire officer, provided an update on the situation, confirming that three firefighting vehicles were deployed at the location and were working tirelessly to control and extinguish the fire.

Singh assured that the situation was being handled efficiently, stating, "The teams are actively working to bring the fire under control." He also alleviated fears by confirming that no individuals were trapped inside the building. Authorities have not yet reported on the cause of the fire, but an investigation is expected to follow once the flames are fully contained.

Emergency personnel are continuing their efforts to ensure the safety of the surrounding area.

In another news, a devastating fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Banaskantha district, Gujarat, on Tuesday, resulting in at least 13 fatalities, with several others feared to be injured. Mihir Patel, the Banaskantha Collector, informed reporters that 13 bodies have been recovered from the debris at the factory so far. He also reported that four workers sustained injuries in the incident, although they are now in stable condition. The authorities are continuing their efforts to manage the aftermath and investigate the cause of the blaze.