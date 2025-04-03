Massive Fire Breaks Out In Delhi's Jafrabad, One Dead

New Delhi: A deadly fire incident occurred in a residential building under the jurisdiction of Police Station Jafrabad on Wednesday evening leaving one person dead. The fire incident, which occurred at around 6.35 pm, caused chaos and panic in the area. The blaze erupted on the ground floor of a building located on Main Road, Gali No 11, Jafrabad, which housed a godown storing cloth materials used for making jackets.

As per officials, four fire tenders were promptly deployed to the scene to extinguish the flames. The firefighters initiated a rescue operation at the site and eventually brought the fire under control. After the fire was extinguished, the fire department officials recovered a dead body during search of the building.

Investigation Underway

The body has been shifted to GTB Hospital for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. The authorities are working diligently to identify the victim and ascertain the origin of the fire. The legal proceedings have been initiated, and a thorough investigation is currently underway.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Passes Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 With 128 Votes In Favour Amidst Uproar

According to the fire department officials, the blaze, which started on the ground floor due to an electrical short circuit, quickly spread to the upper floors, engulfing the structure in flames.

As the fire raged on, the DFS personnel conducted a thorough search and rescue operation, scouring the building for anyone trapped inside. It was during the search operation that one body was recovered from the fourth floor.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the fire and assess the extent of the damage. The fire official stated, “We received a call at around 6.35 pm. Fire tenders reached the spot. One body has been recovered from the fourth floor. As per the information, the fire first broke out on the ground floor due to a short circuit.”