Massive Fire Breaks Out in Hyderabad’s Nampally, 2 Children Feared Trapped

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a furniture shop in Hyderabad’s Nampally area, triggering panic after reports emerged that six people, including children, were trapped inside the building. No casualties have been reported yet.

According to reports, the blaze started at the Bacha Furniture store, located along Cheerap Gali near Kamath Hotel. It was first noticed on the ground floor of the four-storey structure. The flames spread rapidly to the upper floors, further fuelled by combustible material inside the shop, filling the building with dense smoke within minutes.

Emergency services were promptly rushed to the spot, authorities said, with as many as four fire tenders and 25 engines, deployed to douse the flames. Firefighting and evacuation efforts were allegedly hindered due to poor visibility caused by the heavy smoke.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar reached the site and closely reviewed the situation, directing officials to intensify firefighting and rescue measures. Telangana State Fire Director General Vikram Singh Mann also arrived at the scene to monitor operations. The official handle of Hyderabad Traffic Police also issued a post on the social media platform X, cautioning commuters to plan their route accordingly. “A fire accident has occurred at a furniture shop on the road from GPO, Abids towards Nampally Station. Traffic congestion is expected in the area. Commuters are advised to take the route from GPO, Abids, towards MJ Market to avoid delays. Please plan your travel accordingly and cooperate with emergency services.,” the post read.

Authorities said that the exact sequence of events that caused the fire is yet to be ascertained, and more details will be shared once rescue operations are completed. Further details are awaited, as rescue operations remain underway.