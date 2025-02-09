Massive Fire Breaks Out In Pune Residential Building; 1 Woman Killed, Another Injured

Pune: A deadly fire broke out at a residential building on NIBM road in Pune’s Kondhwa claiming the life of one woman and leaving one person injured on Sunday. According to the Pune police the fire, which broke out in the building on Sunday afternoon, has been brought under control. The police have shifted the body of the deceased to the mortuary of a hospital for postmortem and have initiated a probe to ascertain the cause of the fire.

According to the Pune Fire Department, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control. "A fire broke out at a residential building on NIBM road in Kondhwa, Pune. 4 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire has been doused off. Two people are injured and have been sent to hospital for treatment," the Pune Fire Department said in a statement.

However, in a subsequent update, the department confirmed that one woman had succumbed to her injuries. "One woman has died in the fire that broke out at a residential building on NIBM road in Kondhwa, Pune. The fire has been doused off. One injured is under treatment," the Pune Fire Department said.

A police official stated that the cause of the fire is still unknown and a probe has been initiated to determine the cause.