Massive Fire Breaks Out Inside Army Camp, 100 Soldiers Present At Scene

Joshimath: A massive fire suddenly broke out in a store inside an Army camp in Uttarakhand's Joshimath on Friday afternoon, following which several stores were completely gutted. Over 100 soldiers are present at the scene. Army personnel are continuously working to extinguish the fire.

The fire started around 2 pm in the camp's storage area. Initially caused by a small spark, the fire spread rapidly, engulfing the goods, equipment, and other materials stored there. The Army immediately informed the local fire department, but due to the difficult terrain, there was a delay in the arrival of assistance.

Army personnel are conducting initial firefighting operations themselves. They are attempting to control the fire with available resources, including water tankers and manual equipment. A senior officer stated, “All efforts are underway to bring the situation under complete control. There have been no casualties, but there has been significant damage to property. An investigation has been launched.”

The situation remains critical due to the intensity of the blaze. Visuals from the scene showed thick smoke emanating from the ground as soldiers continued to control the fire.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.

Also Read- Contrasting Pics Show Poisoned Water For Citizens, But Mineral Water For Politicians