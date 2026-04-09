Telangana: Fire Breaks Out at Solvent Industry, Tent House Godown in Medchal-Malkajgiri

Medchal-Malkajgiri: A fire broke out at a solvent industry and a tent house godown in separate incidents in the Jeedimetla area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district early on Thursday morning.

According to a fire official, fire vehicles were rushed to the sites after two separate fire calls were received in the morning.

"We received two fire calls this morning. One was a fire that broke out in a tent house godown in Bahadurpur, and the tent house material was completely damaged in the flames.

One fire vehicle reached the spot and controlled the fire, and there were no casualties," the official said.

"In a separate fire accident, a solvent industry in Ram Reddy Nagar, Subhash Nagar, caught fire, and four vehicles reached the spot and are currently working to control the fire. There were no casualties reported till now, and we will provide more details later," the official added.

While the fire at the tent house was doused, authorities are continuing efforts to fully douse the flames at the solvent industry in Ram Reddy Nagar. Further details are awaited.