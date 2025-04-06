Massive Fire Engulfs Chemical Factory In Haridwar, Three Feared Trapped

Haridwar: A massive fire broke out in a chemical plant located in the village of the Ibrahimpur area of Haridwar, leaving three people feared trapped inside the premises on Sunday evening. The massive blaze caused panic in the entire area, with thick smoke billowing into the sky. According to reports, the fire erupted at the chemical factory in the late evening, with flames spreading rapidly across the facility. The exact cause of the fire remains unclear, but the fact that it is a chemical plant has raised concerns about the risks and hazards associated with the blaze.

A senior officials stated that the factory, which is situated in a densely populated area, has been a source of concern for local residents in the past, with many expressing fears about the safety protocols in place. He stated that efforts are being made to control the fire as early as possible and trace the three missing persons.

Meanwhile, the locals have alleged that the fire department response to the fire call was delayed, which the fire to spread in widespread area of the factory. The people claimed that despite the massive fire and the risks to human life, the fire brigade response was late at reaching the site. One of the local resident expressed his anger saying, "It's unbelievable that the fire department took so long to arrive. We were left to fend for ourselves."

It is claimed that the factory was a chemical plant, which has raised concerns about the possible hazards associated with the blaze. The chemical fires can be particularly dangerous, as they can release toxic fumes and chemicals into the air, posing a risk to human health and the environment.