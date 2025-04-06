Muslim Community Meets Shivraj Singh Chouhan In Raisen, Thanks Modi Govt For Waqf Amendment Bill

Raisen: The Muslim community on Sunday met with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh's Sultanpur to express their gratitude for the Waqf Amendment Bill, which has now become a law after President's nod, displaying their support to the government. The incident occurred after Union Minister Chouhan reached on a one-day tour of Raisen district, to participate in various programs. During his engagement with the locals, the people from the Muslim community met him and greeted him.

Notably, the Waqf Amendment Bill (a law now) has been a topic of considerable interest and debate, with various political parties and organisations weighing in on its implications. Meanwhile, the Muslim community's welcome of the bill suggested a positive reception of the proposed changes, which aimed to enhance the management and oversight of Waqf properties. By meeting with Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the representatives of the community sought to acknowledge his efforts in supporting the bill and promoting the welfare of the Muslims.

Waqf Amendment Bill Becomes Law

Recently, the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after a lengthy debate, with the ruling party strongly supporting it despite opposition claims that it was "unconstitutional" and an "attack on religious freedom". The bill aimed to strengthen Waqf tribunals and improve the management of Waqf institutions, with key changes including reducing the mandatory contribution from Waqf institutions to Waqf Boards from 7% to 5% and requiring audits by state-sponsored auditors for institutions earning over Rs 1 lakh.

Following its passage in the Lok Sabha, the bill was presented in the Rajya Sabha by Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, where it underwent intense scrutiny and debate lasting over 12 hours. The bill was eventually passed with 128 members voting in favour and 95 against, paving the way for its submission to the President of India for approval. Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the passage as a "historic day", stating that the new law would bring transparency, accountability, and fairness to Waqf Board functioning, directly benefiting the poor, women, and children of the Muslim community. The bill later got notified by President Droupadi Murmu , eventually making it a law.

Waqf Amendment Bill

The Waqf Amendment Bill is expected to have a positive impact on the management of Waqf properties, enhancing transparency and accountability. By engaging with the Muslim community and other stakeholders, Minister Chouhan has demonstrated his commitment to ensuring that the bill's provisions are effective and beneficial. The community's welcome of the bill suggests a renewed sense of hope and optimism regarding the future of Waqf properties and their role in promoting social welfare.

Meanwhile, the meeting between the Muslim community and Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan displayed the importance of dialogue and engagement in promoting community development. The experts suggested that as the government continues to implement its initiatives and policies, the support and participation of local communities will be crucial in driving progress. The Waqf Amendment Bill is a big step in this direction, and its successful implementation will depend on the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders involved.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Engagement With Farmers

As Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been actively engaged in initiatives that benefit rural communities and promote agricultural development. The Minister's efforts to engage with various groups of farmers and government authorities to build a bridge have been evident in his recent meetings and programs, including a mass gathering with representatives from farmers' organisations at the Pusa campus in New Delhi.