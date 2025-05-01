Massive Fire Engulfs Dyeing Factory In Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur, Firefighting Underway

Updated May 1st 2025, 16:44 IST
Tiruppur: A massive fire broke out at the Ganapathi Raja dyeing factory near Karaipudur in Palladam of Tiruppur district. According to reports, the fire quickly spread through the factory engulfing two units and causing explosions of gas cylinders. On information, the local police teams and a team of firefighters rushed to the spot and efforts were initiated to control the blaze.
So far there are no reports of any loss of lives.
Further details regarding the incident is awaited.
Published May 1st 2025, 16:44 IST