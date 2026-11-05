Massive Fire Engulfs Two Houses in Srinagar's Batamaloo, Residents Flee as Flames Ravage Buildings

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out on Thursday in the New Colony area of Batamaloo, Srinagar. Two houses were gutted by the fire.

Officials from the Fire and Emergency Services Department said teams were rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported and launched efforts to bring the flames under control.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and launched an operation to bring the blaze under control. No casualties have been reported so far.

Huge flames were seen rising from the affected houses, with people rushing out of the buildings as the fire spread. Visuals from the spot showed thick flames engulfing the residential structures, prompting panic among residents in the area.