Massive Fire Erupts At HPCL Refinery In Visakhapatnam After Explosion, Thick Smoke Covers City

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam on Monday witnessed an alarming atmosphere as thick, black smoke began billowing over the city from the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) refinery, engulfed by a massive fire. According to reports, a sudden explosion sound was heard from within the refinery before flames erupted, turning the entire atmosphere into a panic-like situation. The residents living nearby confirmed that the sight of smoke rising high into the sky triggered concern.

Later it emerged that the fire had broken out at a sulphur pitch tank inside the HPCL complex, a detail that at least gave the officials something specific to point to while firefighting operations got underway.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi confirmed the incident and assured the public that the blaze was confined to the tank alone. According to him, there is no threat to other sections of the refinery.

HPCL’s own fire tenders were immediately pressed into action, joined by additional firefighting teams who have been engaged in controlling the blaze ever since. The operation remains ongoing, with the officials monitoring the situation to ensure the fire does not escalate.

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The officials clarified that the smoke emanating from the sulphur pitch tank is not considered hazardous, a statement that comforted the locals living in the shadow of the refinery.

So far, no deaths have been reported from the incident, which is perhaps the most important update amid all the smoke and noise. The officials continue to keep a close watch on the refinery, with firefighting teams still on site battling the flames.

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