Massive Fire Erupts In Delhi's Karol Bagh PG Accommodation, Several Students Trapped; Multiple Fire Units Deployed

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area on Wednesday morning, prompting a swift and massive response from the Delhi Fire Service.

According to initial reports, the emergency call was received between 10:58 am and 10:59 am from building number 11/5 at Chana Market in Karol Bagh.

Fire officials immediately mobilized resources to the spot, initially deploying one water tender, three water bowsers, and a breathing apparatus support unit. The operation on the ground is being led by senior officers, including Station Officer Ravinder and Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Rajesh Shukla.

As the situation escalated, fire officer Pramod upgraded the blaze to a "Make-4" category at around 11:05 AM to 11:06 AM, signaling a serious emergency that required immediate reinforcement.

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Intense firefighting and rescue operations are currently underway at the site. Authorities have stated that further details regarding potential casualties, the exact cause of the blaze, and the total extent of property damage are awaited as the situation unfolds.

Addressing the incident, the cops stated that the upper floor of the affected building is being used as a paying guest (PG) accommodation, while a small leather shoe manufacturing unit operates on the ground and lower floors.

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Quick action by responders led to the safe rescue of two students who were staying in the PG. Five fire tenders have been deployed to the spot and are actively engaged in firefighting operations to bring the blaze under control.