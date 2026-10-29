Massive Fire Guts Shops At Goa’s Vasco Sunday Market, CM Pramod Sawant Assures Aid To Affected Vendors
A massive fire broke out at a car accessories shop near Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa, late Wednesday night, gutting several shops. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the site and assured government support to affected vendors, over 150 of whom operated in the Sunday market.
- India News
- 1 min read
Vasco: A massive fire broke out at a car accessories shop near Tilak Maidan in Goa’s Vasco city late Wednesday night, gutting several shops in the area. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has assured support to those affected by the incident.
Following the incident, CM Sawant visited the site at Vasco Sunday Market along with MLA Daji Salkar and MLA Sankalp Amonkar to take stock of the situation. During his visit, he assured that the state government will extend all possible support to those affected by the incident.
Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister mentioned that the entire administrative staff is actively working to bring the situation under control. The Chief Minister further disclosed that more than 150 vendors used to set up their stalls in this market.
"I learned about it at 11 o'clock and came here myself...the entire administrative staff is working to bring the fire under control. It has caused significant damage. More than 150 vendors used to set up their stalls in this Sunday market, and there are shops here as well. We will ensure that the government provides them with as much support as possible," he said.
Further details are awaited…
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.