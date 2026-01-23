Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.6 Strikes Myanmar

Naypyidaw: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck Myanmar on Thursday, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The tremor occurred at 11:04 PM IST at a depth of 90 kilometres.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.0, On: 14/01/2026 11:56:28 IST, Lat: 25.05 N, Long: 95.80 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar.” Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties. (ANI)