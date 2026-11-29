Massive Fire In Delhi's Vishwas Nagar, 4 People Charred To Death, 6 Seriously Injured, Panic Grips Area
At least 4 people were burnt to death and 6 others sustained serious burn injuries after a massive fire broke out in Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar, triggering panic and a massive rescue operation in the densely populated area.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: A massive fire tore through Vishwas Nagar in Delhi, killing 4 people and leaving 6 others seriously injured in one of the most deadly incidents reported from the area in recent times. According to reports, the blaze broke out suddenly, trapping residents inside as flames spread rapidly through the locality. After the fire, panic gripped the neighbourhood as people rushed out of their homes, screaming for help while thick smoke filled the narrow lanes.
The fire tenders rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. The rescue teams battled the flames to bring the fire under control and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals, where their condition is claimed to be critical.
Further details on the Vishwas Nagar fire are awaited.
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