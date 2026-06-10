Massive Forest Fire Breaks Out In Rajouri Amid Heatwave, Dry Spell | VIDEO

Rajouri: Massive forest fire broke out at multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.

The fires, which spread across several forest ranges, are being attributed to the prevailing heatwave conditions and a prolonged dry spell in the region.

Forest department personnel, along with local authorities, are engaged in efforts to douse the flames. Further details are awaited.

The latest incidents come a week after forest officials reported a series of fire outbreaks across the district.

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On June 3, Conservator of Forests (West Circle), Rajouri, Sat Pal, said that around 45 forest fire incidents had been recorded in Rajouri district over the previous 12 weeks. The figure included cases reported from both the Rajouri and Nowshera forest divisions.

Due to the current hot and dry weather, the Sialsui Khadar forest area in Kalakote tehsil of the Rajouri Forest Division had seen significant portions of the forest burnt.

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Speaking to ANI, Sat Pal had said, “During the current forest fire season, we have witnessed a significant number of fire incidents, specifically over the last 12 weeks. In Rajouri district, the total number of incidents recorded stands at approximately 45. This figure encompasses both the Rajouri and Nowshera divisions. After some rainfall yesterday, temperatures have dropped slightly. We are therefore hopeful that the frequency of forest fire incidents will decrease in the coming days.”

He had said that a general meeting was convened to discuss rapid resource mobilisation and improved communication mechanisms to minimise the initial spread of forest fires.

"A general meeting was held to discuss rapid resource mobilisation and improved communication to minimise the initial spread of fires. Although these are surface fires and not crown fires, they still cause significant damage to biomass, birds, animals, reptiles and other wildlife," he had said.

Appealing to the public to cooperate in preventing forest fires, Sat Pal had urged residents to avoid negligence and take necessary precautions.

"I appeal to the public to cooperate immediately in areas affected by forest fires, avoid negligence and take precautions to prevent such incidents. It is important that we protect our collective green assets," he had said.