Massive Forest Fire Erupts Near LoC In J&K's Kalakote Amidst Tensions With Pakistan

Kalakote: A massive forest fire has broken out near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kalakote on Sunday. The fire spread in the forest amidst an anti-combing operation in the forest by the security forces and gunfire exchanges between Indian and Pakistani forces. The fire, which erupted in the Kalakote forest, has prompted a massive firefighting operation, with the forest department and Forest Protection Force working tirelessly alongside local civilians to contain the blaze.

The timing of the fire is particularly concerning, given the recent tensions between India and Pakistan following the attack on tourists in Pahalgam. The incident has sparked a strong response from the Indian side, with gunfire exchanges reported across the LoC. The situation remains volatile, and the forest fire has added an extra layer of complexity to the already tense situation.

The forest fire in Kalakote is believed to have started amidst the anti-combing operation in the forest. The operation, which is aimed at rooting out militants and terrorists in the area, has been ongoing for some time. However, the gunfire exchanges between Indian and Pakistani forces have added an extra layer of complexity to the situation, making it challenging for the firefighting teams to contain the blaze.

As per officials, the Kalakote forest is a dense and sensitive ecosystem, and the fire has the potential to cause massive damage to the environment and wildlife. The forest department and Forest Protection Force are working tirelessly to contain the fire, but the situation remains precarious.

The firefighting operation in Kalakote is being led by the forest department and Forest Protection Force, with local civilians also playing a crucial role in the efforts. The teams are working around the clock to contain the blaze, using specialized equipment and techniques to combat the fire.

Tensions Between India and Pakistan

The forest fire in Kalakote has added an extra layer of complexity to the already tense situation between India and Pakistan. The two countries have a long-standing dispute over the region of Kashmir, and the recent attack on tourists in Pahalgam has sparked a strong response from the Indian side. Notably, a group of terrorists carried out brutal attack on tourists in Pahalgam on April 22 and killed at least 26 of them.

The barbaric attack on tourists in Pahalgam drew mass condemnation from countries worldwide.