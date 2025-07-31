Massive Jam on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway After Truck Overturns: Traffic Diverted, Check Alternative Routes

Noida: A massive traffic jam occurred on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Wednesday morning after a truck carrying wheat overturned near Sector 135. The incident happened during peak office hours, causing long delays for commuters traveling between Noida and Greater Noida.

According to officials, the truck lost balance and flipped over while trying to change lanes. The vehicle was heavily loaded with wheat sacks, which spilled onto the road, blocking multiple lanes.

Greater Noida Traffic Police quickly reached the spot and began managing traffic.

A crane was brought in to remove the overturned truck, but traffic movement had to be restricted to a single lane, leading to major congestion on the expressway.

Here’s the Alternate Routes for Commuters Travelling via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway:

Route 1: DND Flyway-Kalindi Kunj-Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway

Route 2: Noida Sector 62-NH-24-Indirapuram-Greater Noida West

Route 3: Noida Sector 71-Parthala Chowk-Gaur City-Surajpur

Route 4: Yamuna Expressway-Jewar-Pari Chowk-Greater Noida