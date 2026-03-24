Massive LPG Cylinder Hoarding Racket Busted In Bengaluru, Minister Muniyappa Named After Raid Video Surfaces

Bengaluru: In an explosive sting operation, Republic Kannada has exposed a massive LPG cylinder hoarding racket in Karnataka, allegedly backed by high-level political interference. The investigation has brought Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa’s name into the spotlight, triggering a major controversy.

The sting purportedly shows thousands of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders stored inside a warehouse linked to an HP gas agency in Yelahanka, even as local residents were allegedly denied cylinders for weeks on the grounds of “no stock.” The revelations emerged after repeated complaints from residents about supply shortages and suspected hoarding.

During the raid, Food Department officials reportedly inspected the premises but did not immediately seize the cylinders, raising suspicion among locals. Residents confronted the officials, questioning the lack of action despite the scale of alleged hoarding.

In a purported video from the spot, a Food Department official is seen acknowledging that instructions had come from “the minister”. When questioned further by reporters, the official allegedly confirmed that Minister K.H. Muniyappa had called and asked for the raid to be halted. Another voice in the video is heard claiming that the situation was “mass storage” and not illegal activity, even as concerns of supply shortage persist.

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The video also allegedly captures an official expressing distress over the situation, stating she had conducted an early morning raid and felt overwhelmed by the developments. Republic Kannada claims the footage shows officials suggesting a “deal” between the agency and higher authorities, further intensifying allegations of political interference in enforcement action.



However, the controversy deepened after one of the officials later denied making any such statement. The officer claimed she had not named the minister and said she possessed documents regarding the stock, which would be submitted to senior authorities.

Another individual seen in the video is heard downplaying the issue, claiming it was merely “mass storage” and not illegal activity an assertion challenged by the reporter, who pointed out the ongoing supply concerns faced by residents.

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The allegations have now raised serious questions about whether there was political interference in the handling of the case and if illegal LPG hoarding was being shielded.

As of now, there has been no official response from Minister K. H. Muniyappa regarding the claims. The matter is expected to escalate, with demands likely for a detailed probe into the alleged nexus between officials and the gas agency.

In the latest development, senior police officials visited the Yelahanka godown following the allegations. A joint inspection was carried out by police and Food Department authorities, indicating that the matter has escalated beyond an administrative inquiry.