Massive Protest in Bengal Over Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark

Kolkata: Amid controversy over West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "Mrityu Kumbh" remark, the Bharatiya Janata Party organized a protest against her in Kolkata on February 19.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee On Tuesday, in reference to the recent stampede at the Maha Kumbh that claimed several lives and left many injured, saidd that the event had turned into a "Mrityu Kumbh" (Death Kumbh).

The protest was led by West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar against CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata for her remarks on Maha Kumbh 2025.

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar demanded an apology from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.