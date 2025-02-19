Updated 16:45 IST, February 19th 2025
Massive Protest in Bengal Over Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark
After Mamata Banerjee's "Mrityu Kumbh" remark, BJP, led by Sukanta Majumdar, organized a protest against her in Kolkata on February 19.
- India News
- 1 min read
Kolkata: Amid controversy over West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "Mrityu Kumbh" remark, the Bharatiya Janata Party organized a protest against her in Kolkata on February 19.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee On Tuesday, in reference to the recent stampede at the Maha Kumbh that claimed several lives and left many injured, saidd that the event had turned into a "Mrityu Kumbh" (Death Kumbh).
Massive Protest in Kolkata Over CM Mamata's ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ Remark
The protest was led by West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar against CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata for her remarks on Maha Kumbh 2025.
West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar demanded an apology from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The entire stretch of M.G. Road and the Central Avenue junction road was blocked by a massive protest, which halted the traffic movement.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published 16:16 IST, February 19th 2025