Historic Voter Turnout In Tamil Nadu, Bengal Phase 1: DMK Eyes Second Term, TMC's Big Fight Against TMC

New Delhi: The first phase of voting in the high-stakes West Bengal assembly elections concluded on Thursday, with the state registering a historic voter turnout of 92.68 per cent, as per latest data from the Election Commission (10 pm). Voting was also held in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, where the electoral turnout was massive as well. Latest trend (as of 10 pm) suggests a 85.14 per cent voter participation.

Interestingly, women outvoted men in both states, and helped in reaching this new milestone in India's electoral journey since Independence.

The High Stakes Bengal Battle

The fate of 152 constituencies, more than half of the state's total 294 seats, was sealed on Thursday, after weeks of intense, high-decibel campaigning, where the fight was mostly between the ruling TMC and the BJP, which seeks to topple the Mamata Banerjee-led government, and come to power for the first time in the state.

Phase 1 witnessed polling across 16 districts, including the entire North Bengal region (Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, and others), parts of South Bengal, and Jangalmahal areas such as Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, and Paschim Medinipur.

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What The Poll Body Said

West Bengal State Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal said people stepped out to cast their votes without any fear. Agarwal said, “Security at the polling stations was entirely under the control of the CAPF. People stepped out to cast their votes without any fear. This time, the webcasting was 100 per cent foolproof.”

Sporadic Incidents Of Violence

Over 800 companies of central paramilitary forces were deployed to maintain peace, given West Bengal's history of poll-related tensions and violence, with the state witnessing sporadic incidents of violence. Notably, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari came under attack, former TMC leader and Aam Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir's vehicle came under attack, and senior BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, who was attacked thrice, had to wear a helmet.

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The Key Battlegrounds

Nandigram (Purba Medinipur): BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here in 2021, contested against TMC's Pabitra Kar, a former aide turned rival.

North Bengal: Districts like Darjeeling, Siliguri, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar, which were stronghold territories for the BJP since 2021, went to polls on Thursday amid a determined TMC pushback.

Other watched seats included Asansol and Durgapur (industrial belt), Bankura, Purulia, and Malda-Murshidabad pockets.

Key Issues That Shaped Bengal Campaign

The 2026 contest moved beyond pure identity politics toward a sharper focus on welfare governance, civic accountability, women’s safety, unemployment, industrialization, and border security (including the "infiltrator" debate).

The RG Kar Factor: The 2024 rape-murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata remained a potent campaign issue. Opposition parties, particularly the BJP, repeatedly highlighted it to question the ruling TMC's handling of women’s safety and institutional accountability. The victim's mother has been fielded by the BJP as a candidate from Panihati (though in Phase 2).

Welfare vs. Anti-Incumbency: TMC is leaning heavily on its flagship schemes including Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree Prakalpa, Swasthya Sathi, Khadya Sathi, Banglar Yuva Sathi and grassroots outreach. The BJP and the Left-Congress alliance countered with narratives around joblessness, "cut money" (alleged extortion by local TMC cadres), the teachers' recruitment scam, and failure to attract industry.

Youth and Urban Votes: First-time voters and youth in urban-industrial centers like Durgapur, Asansol, and Siliguri are prioritizing demands for IT jobs, industrialization, and better infrastructure over traditional populism.

Will Dravidian Politics Rule Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu recorded a historic voter turnout as well. Of the state’s 38 districts, 30 have crossed the 80% mark, surpassing the previous high of 78% recorded during the 2011 elections held after delimitation.

Only eight districts remained below 80%, while the rest have reported strong participation. The western region of the state saw particularly high turnout, with Karur topping the list. In Chennai, the district registered an overall turnout of 83.44% across its 16 constituencies, with 12 of them recording more than 80% polling.

Three Cornered Contest

In a state where Dravidian politics have traditionally dominated the political canvas, the election this time marked a departure from the long-standing DMK-AIADMK bipolarity, owing to the emergence of actor-politician Vijay onto the electoral field.

DMK-Led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA): Seeking a second consecutive term, Chief Minister MK Stalin’s alliance, comprising the DMK, Congress, VCK, CPI(M), CPI, and others, banked on its “Dravidian Model 2.0.” The campaign spotlighted welfare schemes (with a strong emphasis on women), infrastructure gains, and governance delivery. The DMK contested around 164 seats directly. Stalin contested from his bastion, Kolathur in Chennai.

AIADMK-Led National Democratic Alliance (NDA): Led by former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), the AIADMK allied with the BJP (contesting about 27 seats, including high-visibility ones like Mylapore and Coimbatore North), PMK, AMMK, and others. The alliance mounted a sharp critique of the ruling dispensation on issues of administration, corruption, and Centre-state relations.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK): Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party emerged as the wildcard entry in this poll, targeting younger and disillusioned voters. TVK pitched itself as a fresh alternative centered on clean governance, anti-corruption, and youth-centric issues. Though not expected to claim a majority, political analysts maintained that it could emerge as a significant vote-cutter in multiple constituencies. Vijay contested from two seats, Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur.

The Key Battlegrounds

Kolathur (Chennai): Chief Minister MK Stalin sought his fourth victory from his stronghold.

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin sought a strong mandate to reinforce his position as the party’s rising face.

Edappadi: EPS contested from his home turf, aiming to steer the AIADMK back to power.

Bodinayakanur: A dramatic contest featuring O. Panneerselvam, now with the DMK, defended his long-held seat against his former party.