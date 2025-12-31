Masterclass Cultural Diplomacy: Dharmendra Pradhan's Fluent Tamil Speech Wins Hearts In Rameswaram

Rameswaram: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the valedictory function of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 in Rameswaram, beginning his remarks in the beautiful Tamil Language, giving a moment that will be etched in the hearts of Tamil Nadu residents forever. The crowd was overjoyed as Pradhan spoke in fluent Tamil, connecting with the audience and leaving them in awe.

Union Minister Pradhan, as he took the stage, began his speech with greetings in Tamil, immediately setting the tone for a memorable event. His words were laced with emotion, and the audience was visibly moved by his efforts to speak in their native language.

Pradhan's speech was a celebration of the Tamil language and culture, outlining the importance of Tamil in India's heritage. He described the Kashi Tamil Sangamam as a civilisational movement, rather than just a cultural programme, explaining the importance of preserving India's rich cultural diversity. The audience was captivated by his words, and the atmosphere was electric with enthusiasm.

The Union Minister's efforts to speak in Tamil were met with thunderous applause, with Tamil people praising his command of the language, known for its richness and depth. The audience was left with a sense of pride and joy, feeling that their language and culture had been celebrated and respected.

Pradhan's Masterclass Cultural Diplomacy

Pradhan's speech was a masterclass in cultural diplomacy, describing the enduring cultural unity of India despite differences in language, food, and attire. He described the Kashi Tamil Sangamam as a civilisational movement, rather than just a cultural programme, explaining the significance of Tamil language and culture in India's heritage.

The Union Minister's words were music to the ears of the Tamil-speaking audience, who appreciated his efforts to connect with them in their native language. His address at the event in Tamil is seen as a strong strategic attempt to counter the DMK's narrative on language and culture ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Valedictory Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0

The valedictory function of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0, held in Rameswaram, was a grand celebration of India's diverse cultural heritage. Pradhan stressed that India's unity is strengthened when diversity is respected and knowledge is shared. He described the Kashi Tamil Sangamam as a civilisational movement that reflects the country's enduring cultural unity. The theme of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0, ‘Learn Tamil - Tamil Karkalam’, explained the importance of learning Tamil and exploring India's ancient wisdom. The event was a tribute to the country's linguistic diversity and cultural richness.

The event was graced by Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, who praised the Kashi Tamil Sangamam for promoting national integration and celebrating India's shared civilisational heritage. Other dignitaries present included Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Dr L Murugan, and MP R Dharmar.

Dharmendra Pradhan's speech reflected the importance of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, saying it was a civilisational movement that reflects India's enduring cultural unity, despite differences in language, food, and attire. He emphasised that Tamil civilisation is foundational to India's civilisational journey and forms a vital part of the knowledge tradition. He underlined the importance of learning Tamil, saying it opens the door to India's ancient wisdom. He noted that Tamil evolved as a language of knowledge, scholarship, and lived philosophy, and that it has been one of the strongest pillars ensuring that wisdom remained accessible rather than exclusive.