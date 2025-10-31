‘Masterclass on Governance’: NSA Ajit Doval Calls for Reinventing Sardar Patel’s Vision In An Era Of AI, Cyber Threats & Global Flux

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval addresses the Sardar Patel Lecture on Governance in New Delhi on Friday. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a powerful address during the Sardar Patel Lecture on Governance, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval urged India to draw inspiration from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s nation-building ethos while adapting to the emerging challenges of a rapidly changing world.

“It is indeed befitting that in 2025 we should be reinventing Sardar Patel — to emulate his thought processes,” Doval said, adding, “The world is undergoing great transformation and one must not get blinded by dust and storms. We have to prepare and equip ourselves, just as Sardar Patel worked all his life to convert a civilisation into a nation-state.”

The NSA underlined that the true power of a nation lies not in abstract ideas but in the strength of its government and governance systems. “People nurture institutions and strengthen those who provide governance,” he said, adding that divisive forces aim to fragment society when the aspiration should be to unify it.

“It is not the aspiration to make it one, but to divide society into as many fragments as they can. The fact is, money plays a role. Your vision and patriotism will be impacted by money,” he cautioned.

Doval emphasised that governance must begin with the basic needs and security of citizens, saying, “People must be given a sense of security. That is the first responsibility of a state.”

Turning to emerging technologies, Doval warned that Artificial Intelligence (AI) would fundamentally reshape governance, society and warfare.

“AI will condense and transform society. It will change the way wars are fought,” he said, adding, “But if the human element starts becoming absent, AI becomes dangerous.”

He called on policymakers and citizens to balance technological advancement with ethical responsibility and human oversight.

Reflecting on India’s internal security, the NSA asserted that terrorism in the country has been effectively countered, crediting the resilience of the nation’s institutions and people. However, he cautioned that new forms of threats were emerging.

“We have to protect civil society from cyber threats,” Doval said, urging stronger digital infrastructure and awareness as India moves deeper into the information age.

In a significant remark, Doval highlighted that women’s empowerment is not just a social goal but a governance imperative.

“The empowerment of women is necessary for good governance,” he said, linking inclusivity and representation to stronger national outcomes.

Doval also touched upon the Northeast, noting that the region’s insurgencies have largely subsided and that “nobody talks about it anymore”. He added that the Manipur crisis should not be seen as an insurgency but as a sectarian conflict, underscoring the need for dialogue, reconciliation and governance that bridges divides.

Doval said governance must be firm and decisive in the face of internal and external threats. “We need to display strength to show that we can respond,” he said, reaffirming that the lessons of Sardar Patel — unity, resilience, and good governance — remain as vital in 2025 as they were at the dawn of independent India.