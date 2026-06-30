‘Match Fixing Between Modi Ji And ECI’: Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat Questions Poll Body As SIR Begins In 5 States | EXCLUSIVE

New Delhi: Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat on Tuesday questioned the credibility and neutrality of the Election Commission of India as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls began in five states and Union Territories, including Jharkhand and Delhi.

The Congress Lok Sabha MP from Lohardaga alleged that the issue was not against the revision of electoral rolls itself but over the credibility and implementation of the process. His remarks came after 23 Opposition parties wrote to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, raising concerns over the timing and methodology of the exercise.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Bhagat said, “The most important thing is the credibility of the SIR. The Election Commission itself is under suspicion, as you rightly pointed out that 23 Opposition parties have requested the Hon’ble Supreme Court in this regard. I think the Election Commission should self-introspect, when their credibility is so doubtful, will they manage to remain unbiased?”

Bhagat Raises ‘Match Fixing’ Allegation, Questions SIR Process

Bhagat further alleged that repeated questions over the Election Commission’s functioning had created doubts among Opposition parties.

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“It is continuously alleged that there is ‘match fixing’ between the Election Commission of India and Modi Ji’s government. We are not against SIR; we are doubtful about the process,” he said.

The Congress leader also questioned whether ordinary citizens, particularly migrant workers and people from rural areas, would be able to arrange the required documents within a limited timeframe.

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MP Flags Concerns Over Documentation, Voter Inclusion

Referring to the SIR exercise in Bihar, Bhagat said, “If we talk about SIR in Bihar, the SIR was carried out just ahead of the elections. Do you think in such a short span our migrant labourers and citizens from rural areas will manage to arrange the documents that were requested and present those? How will they get justice?”