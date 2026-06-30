Srinagar Police Conduct High‑Intensity Multi‑Agency Drill Testing Layered Security Before Amarnath Yatra Begins

Srinagar: Just ahead of the Amarnath Yatra’s July 3 commencement, Srinagar Police, backed by CAPF and civil agencies, conducted a full-scale mock drill at the Yatra Bhawan transit camp, simulating a suicide strike to test preparedness, evacuation, and medical response.

Srinagar transit camp, which accommodates hundreds of pilgrims travelling via the Baltal route, is among the most sensitive points of the annual pilgrimage. With temporary tents, langars, and the Yatra Bhawan serving as a hub for devotees arriving by train or private vehicles, its strategic importance and heavy footfall make it a prime focus of the security grid.

The exercise, led by the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), simulated a complex emergency involving a fidayeen attack. Tactical units rehearsed room interventions, neutralisation of attackers, evacuation of trapped pilgrims, and medical rescue operations. Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs), trained for rapid deployment in high-risk situations, demonstrated their ability to minimise casualties through swift and coordinated action.

However, the drill was not confined to police alone; supporting agencies such as the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, medical teams, and civil administration joined in, underscoring the multi-agency approach to securing the pilgrimage.

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Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V.K. Birdi said layered security measures are already in place. “All security agencies are working in close coordination. Extensive mock drills have been conducted to clearly define roles and responsibilities in any emergency,” he said.

Meanwhile, SSP Srinagar Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy stressed the importance of testing communication and responsiveness, “The main objective is to practically test emergency preparedness and coordination. At strategic locations in Srinagar, different scenarios are being enacted to assess the strength of our response mechanism,” he added.

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Officials confirmed that this drill is part of a wider, multi-district security plan across Jammu and Kashmir. Similar exercises; ranging from hostage rescue to disaster response have been conducted along the pilgrimage routes to sharpen inter-agency coordination and strengthen operational readiness.

The annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine begins on July 3, 2026, with the first batch of pilgrims scheduled to leave Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas on July 2. Security agencies say these drills are designed to ensure that every stakeholder remains fully prepared to safeguard one of India’s largest religious gatherings.