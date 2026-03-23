Matching Rudraksha Beads, Band Aid On Fingers: Rupali Chakankar, Sunil Tatkare Face 'Black Magic' Heat Amid Godman Ashok Kharat Row

Mumbai: After the resignation of Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Rupali Chakankar, fresh allegations have surfaced that she might have been involved in black magic rituals along with rape accused godman Ashok Kharat, also known as Captain Kharat, as well as NCP Ajit Pawar faction state president Sunil Tatkare.

Photos of Chakankar and Tatkare have gone viral on social media platforms where a band aid was spotted on their fingers on various occasions, which suggests, according to some believers, that the two were involved in black magic.

Rupali Chakankar

In addition to this, an identical “rudraksh” bracelet was also spotted on both their wrists. These photos have created a stir within political circles, linking the two to dark ritualistic practice.

Sunil Tatkare

Notably, Chakankar is also the women’s cell state president of the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP.

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In the Maharashtra assembly session on Monday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis strongly asserted that anyone having any links with ‘Captain Kharat’, will face strict action.

Rupali Chakankar's Resignation

The warning comes after Rupali Chakankar submitted her resignation to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Friday as the Opposition demanded Chakankar's immediate resignation over her alleged links with Ashok Kharat. Kharat who seen purportedly abusing women in more than 50 videos, which has flared up into a full blown political row in the state.

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Rupali Chakankar said that her decision to step down from the post is to ensure that a fair and transparent investigation into the case could take place.

Chakankar met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday, seeking a “thorough and objective investigation” into the Ashok Kharat women's atrocity case. She called for a high-level inquiry into the matter to “bring out the truth of this case”.

Following the arrest of Ashok Kharat, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushama Andhare shared a picture of the astrologer with Rupali Chakankar in which Chakankar was seen holding an umbrella for Kharat.

Who is Ashok Kharat

Ashok Kharat (67) is a self-proclaimed godman and astrologer, having high-profile clients in the past, including Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.