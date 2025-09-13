Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Receives a Bomb Threat

New Delhi: A bomb threat was reported at Max Hospital in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area on Saturday, prompting a large-scale security response. The Delhi Fire Service confirmed the incident and stated that a search operation was underway. Delhi police were also present at the spot.

Police and specialized Bomb Disposal Squad units were deployed to the site and conducted thorough security checks.

This incident follows a similar threat earlier in the day. According to an ANI report citing Delhi police sources, the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi also received a bomb threat via email.

After a thorough investigation at the hotel, the police found nothing suspicious and declared the email a hoax. This mirrors a recent false threat made to the Delhi High Court.

Regarding the Taj Palace incident, a spokesperson for the hotel provided a statement to ANI: "After a thorough security check, the government authorities have stated that the incident was a hoax. The safety and security of our guests and employees is of paramount importance to us, and we continue to remain vigilant."