'May Every Life be Sprinkled With the Hues of Happiness': PM Modi Extends Holi Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Holi and wished for happiness, prosperity and success to everyone.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt Holi greetings to all my fellow citizens. May this festival, brimming with colours and exuberance, bring a shower of joy to everyone. May every life be sprinkled with the hues of happiness, prosperity, and success--this is my heartfelt wish."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Holi, highlighting the festival's role in strengthening the bonds of togetherness across society.

In a post on X, Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote, "Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the auspicious and joyous festival of Holi. This festival infuses the colours of unity and togetherness in society, spreading the message of love, harmony, and brotherhood. I pray to God that this sacred festival brings happiness, prosperity, and well-being into all your lives."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has extended greetings to the people on the eve of Holi, saying that the festival of colours is a "vibrant expression of our rich culture, traditions, and brotherhood."

The Lok Sabha Speaker asserted that the festival of Holi binds people of India in a thread of unity and brotherhood.

"Our country is full of diversity, yet the celebration of Holi binds us together in a thread of unity and brotherhood. On this Holi, let us pledge to fill our society with the colours of love, peace, and harmony, and to share the joy of the festival with those who may be alone or in need," said Birla.

Holi celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours.

This year, the celebration of the 'Festival of Colours' is being observed on two separate days. While several states in Western India, including Mumbai and Gujarat, have already begun the festivities today, Tuesday, March 3. North India is set to mark its main celebrations tomorrow, Wednesday, March 4.