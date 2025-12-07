May Still Experience Delays, Please Check Flight Status Before Coming: Delhi Airport's Advisory as Indigo Crisis Continues

New Delhi: As flight disruptions continued to rock major airports for the sixth consecutive day, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday came out with a passenger advisory asking all IndiGo travelers to check their latest flight status before heading towards the airport. It added that it is working with all stakeholders to minimise flight delays. The airport also asked all passengers requiring assistance to approach their information desk.

“Indigo flights may still experience delays. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status with their airline before leaving for the airport to avoid inconvenience. Our teams are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise delays and ensure a smooth travel experience. For assistance, including medical, please apporach the information desk where our on-ground staff is ready to help. In addition, multiple public transport options to and from the airport, including metro, buses, and cabs, are available for passenger convenience," GMR Delhi Airport said in its advisory issued at 1:05 pm.

Visuals from the airport showed passengers several passengers waiting at the entry gates. The airport looked cluttered with passenger check-in baggage all lined up before the gates, adding to the chaos.

Flight Cancellations Across Major Airports

The advisory came as IndiGo cancelled 650 flights nationwide on Sunday, including more than 220 flights at Delhi and Mumbai airports. According to sources, IndiGo is slated to operate 1650 of its total 2,300 daily flights scheduled on Sunday. Reports indicated that 109 flights have been cancelled from Delhi and 112 from Mumbai.

Moreover, 150 flights have been cancelled from Bengaluru airport, 76 from Kolkata, 11 from Trichy and 15 from Chennai, on Sunday. According to Ahmedabad airport, 12 arrivals and 9 departures of IndiGo airlines have been cancelled on Sunday.

What IndiGo Stated Yesterday On Flight Operations

Earlier, late night on Saturday, IndiGo mentioned that it has re-established over 95% of its network connectivity. It also stated that it has operated “a little above 700 flights" throughout Saturday connecting a total of 113 destinations. “The main objective was to reboot the network, systems, and rosters so that we could start afresh today with a higher number of flights, improved stability, and there are some early signs of improvement," the statement added.

