MEA Assures Help For Celina Jaitly’s Brother In UAE; Takes Note Of Trump’s India-Pak Ceasefire Claim & More…
At the Ministry of External Affairs' weekly briefing, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal tackled a range of key topics, notably addressing the detention of Major (Retd.) Vikrant Jaitly, the brother of former actress Celina Jaitly, in the UAE.
The MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, addressed several important issues at the weekly briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs. One of the highlights of the briefing was MEA finally speaking up about Major (Retd.) Vikrant Jaitly, former actress Celina Jaitly brother who is detained in the UAE on undisclosed charges. Jaiswal assured that MEA is providing all possible assistance to Major Jaitly.
A ray of hope in Major (Retd.) Vikrant Jaitly’s case
The MEA response brings a great sense of relief for the family, who have not been able to get in touch with Major Vikrant, who has been detained in the UAE for over 14 months now on undisclosed charges. His sister, former actress Celina Jaitly, had earlier moved to the Delhi High Court to request government intervention in the matter. According to Celina, he was abducted from a mall and detained without prompt and adequate legal proceedings.
President Trump’s comment on the Indo-Pak ceasefire
One of the other important matters that was discussed at the briefing was that US President Donald Trump claiming credit for the Indo-Pak ceasefire. The MEA presser today acknowledged the issue and said that they have made a note of Trump's comments.
“We are in touch with the families,” MEA provides update on 44 Indians in the Russian army
In the briefing, the MEA spokesperson also spoke up about the issue of 44 Indian nationals currently serving in the Russian army. Jaiswal assured that the MEA has been in touch with the Russian army and has requested them to abolish such practices. He also advised people not to accept such offers from the Russian Army.
Talks with Sudan are on to rescue Indians stuck in the country
Recently, the heartbreaking visuals of an Indian national from the state of Odisha in captivity brought the issue of Indians being trapped in Sudan amid violent civil war to the fore. At the briefing, MEA confirmed that they are in talks with the government in Sudan and international organizations working in the country to rescue the Indians.
MEA addresses the issue of Indian detainees in Thailand
Yet another detention issue that required MEA’s attention is that of the Indians who were detained in Thailand, trying to flee Myanmar after the crackdown at KK Park, a notorious cybercrime hub. At the briefing on Friday, MEA noted further updates will be provided about the Indians who are embroiled in Myanmar’s burgeoning cybercrime operations. Jaiswal also asserted that the GoI already has advisories in place for Indians to stay away from such scams; however, he agreed that people fall victim to such scams, leading to exploitation.
Published On: 7 November 2025 at 18:47 IST