MEA Consultative Committee Reviews India’s Peace Efforts on Ukraine Amid India-Russia Ties

New Delhi: The Consultative Committee of the Ministry of External Affairs on India-Russia relations convened to review recent developments, with a focus on India’s diplomatic initiatives aimed at facilitating a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

During the meeting, members discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bishkek. At the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed the need to move beyond prolonged hostilities, stating that “Endless war must now give way to an end of war.”

The committee also took note of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s recent visit to Ukraine and his subsequent meetings with the foreign ministers of both Ukraine and Russia in New York. In these engagements, the External Affairs Minister conveyed India’s readiness to assist in any capacity that could help bring the conflict to a close.

Particular attention was paid to President Putin’s remarks at the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow, where he observed that Prime Minister Modi “has very good ideas for finding mutually acceptable solutions” to achieve peace. The meeting further acknowledged positive comments from Ukraine’s Foreign Minister recognising India’s constructive efforts.

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