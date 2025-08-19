MEA Debunks Social Media Claims Seeking Monetary Contributions to GoI-Designated Bank Account In Nimisha Priya Case

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has debunked circulating on social media regarding monetary contributions being sought into a Government of India-designated bank to save Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, who faces the death penalty in Yemen.

In a post on X, a social media user named Dr. KA Paul, who describes himself as the 'Founder of Global Peace Initiative,' urged people to donate directly to what it claimed was a government account to raise funds for the case.

"Donate directly to Save Nimisha to the Government of India account designated. We need 8.3 crore rupees," the X post of Paul stated.

The user also shared bank account details for donations, along with the caption, "Save Nimisha Priya."

Refuting the false claim, the MEA Fact Check stated, "We have seen claims on social media seeking monetary contributions into a Government of India-designated bank account in the Nimisha Priya case. This is a fake claim."

On August 1, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the execution of Indian national Nimisha Priya in Yemen has been postponed, urging the public and media to avoid unverified reports and misinformation circulating about the case.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the government is providing all possible assistance to Priya and her family, working closely with local authorities and friendly governments to resolve the issue.

During a media briefing, Jaiswal responded to a question from ANI, saying, "This is a sensitive matter. The Government of India has been extending all possible assistance in the case. As a result of our concerted efforts, the sentencing has been postponed. We continue to monitor the matter closely and provide all possible assistance."

The execution, initially scheduled for July 16, was postponed following diplomatic interventions and negotiations led by the Indian government.

Jaiswal clarified that reports claiming Priya’s death sentence has been completely overturned are incorrect.

"We are also in touch with some friendly governments on the issue. Reports claiming certain developments are inaccurate. Please wait for an official update from us. We urge all parties to avoid misinformation," he said.

Nimisha Priya, a 37-year-old nurse from Kerala, was convicted of murdering her business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi, in 2017. She was sentenced to death in 2020, with the verdict upheld by Yemen’s Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023.

On July 17, Jaiswal noted that the Indian government had appointed a lawyer to assist Priya’s family in navigating the complex legal process under Yemen’s Sharia law. The government has also arranged regular consular visits and continues to engage with local authorities and other nations to seek a favorable solution.

"The Government of India has been providing all possible legal and consular support, including efforts to secure more time for the family to reach a mutually agreeable resolution with the other party," he said.