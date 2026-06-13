MEA Issues Urgent Warning Against Fake Kailash Manasarovar Yatra Advertisements, Urges People to Follow Genuine Portal

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has cautioned pilgrims planning to undertake the sacred Kailash Manasarovar Yatra against misleading online announcements and advertisements that falsely claim to be organised by the government.

In a post on X, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged yatris to exercise vigilance.

“Caution to Yatris. It has been noticed that fake announcements and advertisements for Kailash Manasarovar Yatra organized by MEA are circulating online. Beware of such announcements and advertisements,” Jaiswal said.

He emphasised that the only authentic portal for registration and information regarding the MEA-organised Kailash Manasarovar Yatra (KMY) is https://kmy.gov.in.

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The advisory comes amid heightened interest in the yatra, which holds immense religious significance for Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and followers of Bon traditions. Every year, thousands of devotees aspire to undertake the arduous journey to Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar in Tibet, considered the abode of Lord Shiva.

The MEA organises the yatra annually through a transparent online lottery-based selection process, with all official communications routed exclusively through the dedicated portal kmy.gov.in. Pilgrims are advised to verify every piece of information directly on the official website and avoid clicking suspicious links shared on social media or messaging platforms.

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