'Those Who Do Not Wish for Progress Might Hatch Conspiracies': Kanpur Youth Writes to PM Modi, Expresses Concern Over His Security

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: A young man from Kanpur has captured national attention with a heartfelt letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing deep admiration for his leadership while voicing strong concerns over the Prime Minister’s personal security.

Ashutosh Yadav, a student from Kanpur, said on Saturday that he fully supports the Prime Minister’s recent appeals for austerity, including reduced oil consumption and cutting back on gold purchases, but stressed that security must remain non-negotiable.

“The rapid growth the country has witnessed since 2014 brings me great joy. I want his security to remain robust so that we may continue to benefit from his leadership,” Yadav told ANI.

He expressed apprehension that the decision to reduce the size of the Prime Minister’s convoy, as part of cost-cutting measures, could be exploited by elements opposed to India’s progress.

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“He is vital to the nation. I urge PM Modi to remain vigilant about his security, and I want to assure him that all of us citizens are ready to extend our support,” he added.

In his letter, Yadav highlighted that while the Prime Minister’s simplicity and spirit of sacrifice are inspiring, his safety should be paramount, especially amid global instability, including the Iran-Israel conflict and associated economic challenges.

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“If needed, we will endure difficulties, stay hungry, but will never let any harm come to India’s self-respect, identity, and sovereignty,” he wrote emotionally.

Yadav also conveyed best wishes and blessings to the Prime Minister on behalf of his family, including his grandmother Indrani Devi and parents Shyam Singh and Sudha Yadav, describing PM Modi as a consistent source of inspiration for them.