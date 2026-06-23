MEA Rejects Pakistan Defence Minister’s Remarks, Says 'Desperate Attempts' to Cover Up Failings

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday rejected statements made by Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif regarding India where he said that Pakistan ‘could go to war’ if water security is threatened, calling them a distraction from Pakistan's domestic issues and regional human rights record.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the remarks were aimed at shifting focus away from internal crises. "Such remarks are desperate attempts by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses. We categorically reject these fabricated claims with the contempt that they deserve," Jaiswal said.

Focus on Protests in PoJK

The MEA statement also drew attention to the ongoing civilian unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), attributing the protests to prolonged administrative mismanagement by Islamabad.

According to New Delhi, the public demonstrations in the region are a direct result of policies focused on economic exploitation, the denial of fundamental rights, and administrative oppression in areas under illegal occupation.

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Reports of Use of Force

The spokesperson highlighted the methods reportedly being used to suppress the demonstrations, noting a heavy-handed approach by Pakistani security agencies against local populations protesting over inflation and a lack of basic resources.

"The Pakistani state has responded with extreme police brutality, blocking of essential supplies and medicines, internet blackouts, and the use of lethal force against unarmed civilians," the MEA statement added.

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