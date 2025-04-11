Mother Dragged by Hair, Daughter Kicked on Stomach: Shocking Assault in Surat Market Over Alleged Theft Caught on Cam

In a disturbing incident that has triggered massive outrage, a mother and her minor daughter were brutally assaulted by security guards at Surat's Sardar Market, allegedly over suspicions of stealing vegetables. The shocking incident was captured and has since gone viral, sparking public fury.

The incident took place on Sunday, April 6, when the woman, her husband, and daughter reportedly entered the wholesale market to collect vegetables meant for disposal. Reportedly, security guards at Surat's Sardar Market then confronted them. The guards launched a violent attack on the mother-daughter duo and claimed that they were stealing vegetables.

The viral video, shared widely on social media, showed a half-naked man dragging the minor girl by her hair. As the girl cries for help, the guard then kicked her in the stomach. Another guard is seen pulling the woman by her hair and thrashing her with a thick stick, as a crowd watches in silence.

Reports suggested that the guards were allegedly instructed by local vendors, who often resell discarded vegetables to small eateries and wanted to prevent others from collecting them freely.