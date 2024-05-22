Advertisement

Raipur: At All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Chhattisgarh capital city Raipur, a 25-year-old medical student was found dead in his hostel room on the campus. According to the police the student allegedly died by suicide in the hostel room with medicines overdose.

The police official stated that a preliminary probe suggested the deceased, identified as Ranjeet Bhoyar, was an MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) PG intern. He was undergoing treatment for depression. Prima-facie, it appears that the deceased took an overdose of medicines, which led to his death, said the police.

Police are waiting for the post-mortem report

It was on Tuesday, when some of the friends of Bhoyar found him in an unconscious state in his hostel room on the institute's campus located in Amanaka police station limits.

An official from the Amanaka police station said, "They immediately informed the hostel warden. He was found dead when the doctors examined him."

It is being said that no suicide note was recovered from the deceased, who originally hailed from Odisha’s Bhubaneswar.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary of a hospital and later handed over the body to the family after post-mortem.

The police stated that a preliminary investigation suggested Bhoyar was undergoing treatment for depression as he had not completed his PG internship since last year. The exact cause of the death will be ascertained after receiving the post-mortem report, said the police.

The Raipur police have initiated a legal proceedings into the matter.

