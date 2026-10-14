Meerut Blue Drum Murder: Court Orders Death Penalty To Muskan & Lover Sahil For Killing Saurabh Rajput

Meerut Blue Drum Case: A district court in Meerut on Wednesday, October 14, sentenced Muskan Rastogi and her boyfriend Sahil Shukla to death for the murder of her husband, Saurabh Rajput, whose dismembered remains were found concealed in a blue plastic drum filled with cement in March 2025.

The sentence comes after District and Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra convicted the two on September 30 for the killing that shocked the country because of the manner in which the victim’s body was allegedly disposed of.

The accused appeared before the court through video conferencing from the jails where they are lodged. Before deciding the punishment, the court gave both an opportunity to present their submissions on the quantum of sentence, including reasons why they should be awarded a lesser punishment.

Lawyers present in court had sought the harshest possible punishment for Muskan and Sahil.

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How Saurabh Rajput Was Killed?

The case relates to the murder of Saurabh Rajput, a Merchant Navy officer, in Meerut in March last year. According to the prosecution, Rajput was allegedly drugged and killed before his body was dismembered. His remains were then placed inside a blue plastic drum and concealed with a cement mixture.

Rajput had returned to Meerut from London on February 24, 2025. The alleged murder took place between March 3 and 4, according to the prosecution's account.

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The crime came to light on March 17, 2025, when the remains were discovered at the house in the Brahmpuri police station area of Meerut where the murder allegedly took place.

Following a complaint by Rajput's brother, a police case was registered on March 18-19, and Muskan and Sahil were arrested. The investigation focused on the circumstances of the killing, the alleged concealment of the body and evidence concerning the accused's movements after the crime. Police filed a chargesheet on May 12, 2025.

What Happened In Court?

The trial concluded after 126 hearings, during which the court examined 22 prosecution witnesses. Final arguments ended on September 17, 2026, with the prosecution seeking the death penalty for both accused.

On September 30, the Meerut District Court held Muskan and Sahil guilty of the murder. Wednesday's order determined the punishment following their conviction.

The case also drew attention after Muskan gave birth to a daughter while in custody in November 2025.

The blue drum became closely associated with the case in public reporting, as the alleged method of concealing Rajput's remains drew widespread attention.

'Very Happy And Satisfied': Muskan's Mother Reacts

Reacting to the court's decision, Muskan's mother expressed satisfaction with the outcome and said the family did not wish to maintain any relationship with her. "I am very happy and satisfied that they are brought to justice.”