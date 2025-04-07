Meerut Murder Case: Is Saurabh Rajput's Wife Muskan Rastogi Pregnant?

Meerut: In a shocking development in the Saurabh Rajput's murder case, Muskan Rastogi wife of Saurabh Rajput, one of the main accused was suspected to be pregnant while lodged in Meerut Jail.

The jail administration initiated the process of conducting a pregnancy test and sent an official letter to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Meerut requesting a gynecologist to visit the jail for her medical examination.

According to jail officials, a female doctor from the district hospital was expected to visit the jail soon to conduct a thorough check-up and pregnancy test, if necessary.

Officials clarified that Muskan was currently healthy and had no medical issues.

This development came amid speculation that Muskan’s health had deteriorated.

However, the jail authorities completely denied such claims, saying, “She is fine now and no longer shows symptoms of substance withdrawal.”

Murder, Dismemberment, and Arrest

The case took a gruesome turn on the night of March 3, when Muskan Rastogi, along with her alleged lover Sahil, murdered her husband Saurabh. The duo then chopped Saurabh’s body into pieces, stuffed the remains into a blue drum, and sealed it with cement in an attempt to hide the crime.

Both Muskan and Sahil were arrested and sent to jail, where they are currently lodged under judicial custody.

Pregnancy Test Request

As per standard jail procedures, routine medical check-ups are conducted for all female inmates, especially when a group is brought in together. If any health issue is suspected, including pregnancy, relevant tests are conducted.

Senior Jail Superintendent of Meerut Jail, Viresh Raj Sharma, said, “It is standard procedure to conduct health check-ups when women inmates are admitted to jail, especially when new inmates arrive together.”

He added that since there is no female doctor or gynecologist available in the jail, a letter was sent to the CMO. “The CMO is expected to send a doctor, who will assess whether any medication or testing is needed. The pregnancy test will only be conducted if recommended by the gynecologist,” he explained.

No Special Category Assigned, No Meeting with Sahil

Muskan has not been assigned any special category status inside the jail and has not submitted any official proof of marriage with Sahil. Officials confirmed that no meeting between Muskan and Sahil has taken place since their arrest.

Initially, Muskan was unaware of jail protocols and was advised to stay with a group of other female inmates.

She also expressed interest in learning basic stitching, and jail authorities have begun to teach her stitching skills as part of the jail’s vocational training program.

The final decision regarding Muskan’s pregnancy test will be taken based on the recommendation of the visiting gynecologist.

Only if deemed necessary, the pregnancy test will be conducted, and further medical or legal action will be initiated accordingly.

Postmortem Reveals Chilling Details in Saurabh Rajput Murder

The postmortem report of Saurabh Rajput, released on March 23, revealed horrifying details of the brutal murder.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Meerut, Antriksh Jain, Rajput’s body bore multiple stab wounds, including three on the left side of the chest, along with deep cuts on the neck and wrist. Disturbingly, both the wrist and neck were found severed from the body.

“The cause of death was haemorrhagic shock. The report confirms three stab wounds on the left side, along with cut marks on the neck and wrist. Both were completely separated from the body,” said Jain.

Police suspect Rajput’s wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her alleged lover, Sahil Shukla, of committing the gruesome act.