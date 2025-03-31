Muskan Rastogi's Obscene Video With Cop Surfaces - Is it Real or AI Generated? Probe On | Image: Republic World

New Delhi: A fresh controversy has erupted in the Saurabh Rajput's murder case, after an obscene video allegedly featuring the accused Muskan Rastogi in a compromising position with a Brahmpuri police station official, went viral.

This comes as the investigation is nearly complete, with forensic reports on fingerprints, blood samples, and the murder weapon expected to help strengthen the case in court.

In the meantime, the accused have reportedly expressed a desire to stay together in jail. During a meeting with the legal team, Muskan and Sahil requested expedited bail. As a result, both the accused have asked the jail superintendent to provide them with a government-appointed lawyer. The jail administration clarified that, according to prison rules, only legally married inmates are permitted to meet every fifteen days. Their legal team has assured that a bail application will be filed shortly.

Is the Video Real or Fake?

As the video went viral on social media, the police have confirmed that the footage circulating has been created with Artificial intelligence. The video shows Muskaan with Ramakant Pachauri, the station in-charge, as per media reports.

According to the police, the video was uploaded with malicious intent, and they are actively working to track down those responsible for its creation and distribution.

This action was prompted by a complaint from Karamveer Singh of Brahmpuri police station, who reported that an Instagram account under the name 'Priyanshu' had uploaded the obscene and misleading video. Officials stated the video was intended to harm the reputation of the police official.

Meanwhile, SP City Ayush Vikaram Singh stated that an FIR had been filed against the Instagram user under section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, following the senior sub-inspector's complaint.

“The accused responsible for fabricating and spreading the videos will be arrested soon," he said.