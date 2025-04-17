Meerut Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Lover's Help, Keeps Viper Snake Next to Body to Pass it Off as Accident

Meerut: A woman has confessed to have killed her husband with the help of her lover, after the former came to know about her extramarital affair. What's more bizarre is that the woman placed a viper snake next to her husband's body, to pass off the murder as an accident.

This horrific incident was reported in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, a month after a Merchant Navy officer was cold-bloodedly murdered by his wife and lover, his body cut into pieces and placed in a cement drum.

A 25-year-old man Amit Kashyap alias Mickey, was strangled to death by his wife, Ravita and her lover Amardeep, after he came to know about wife's extramarital affair that caused disputes between the couple. The woman, who was having an affair with a friend of her husband, hatched a detailed plan for her husband's murder, part of which was an idea to pass it off as an accident.

As part of her detailed murder plan, the accused first strangled her husband to death and then arranged for a deadly viper snake for Rs. 1,000. After killing her husband, she placed the viper snake under his body, and since the snake was trapped, it bit the deceased several times; the wife assumed that this way, she would be able to get away with the murder and pass of her husband's death as a snake bite accident.