Meet Dr. Ganesh Baraiya, Gujarat’s Government Medical Officer Who Defied All Odds to Live His Dream of Becoming a Doctor
Initially denied entry into MBBS course due to dwarfism, Bhavnagar's Dr. Ganesh Baraiya went to Supreme Court to be allowed to study medicine and becoming a doctor. His story, one that of indomitable spirit, is a testament to human resilience.
Becoming a doctor, albeit challenging academically, is a fairly straightforward process for most. But, for Ganesh Baraiya, it required a trip to the highest court of the land just to be allowed to study to become a doctor. A shining example of resilience and indomitable spirit, his story is one that makes you want to believe dreams in an increasingly cynical world.
Who is Ganesh Baraiya and why his story matters?
A resident of Gujarat’s Bhavnagar, Baraiya was born in a family of eight siblings. Dealing with dwarfism, he stands 3 feet tall and weighs 20kgs – a truth that precluded him from chasing his dream of becoming a doctor as he was denied entry into the MBBS course by Medical Council of India (MCI) back in 2018. The council argued that his condition would come in the way of discharging his duties as a doctor.
A legal struggle ensues
What could have been the end of his story, became just the beginning of his success as he refused to accept MCI’s decision. Baraiya, supported by his school principal Dr. Dalpatbhai Katariya, took MCI to court. The Gujarat High Court upheld MCI’s argument, but could not stop Baraiya who finally went to the highest court in the country. The Supreme Court, finally ruled in Baraiya’s favour after four months stating that height cannot be a limiting factor in allowing someone a medical education.
Breaking barriers, exemplifying resilience
As Baraiya got admission in the Bhavnagar Medical College, it was only half the battle won. His height made it difficult for him to take on the gruelling academic challenges. However, he persevered and earned his degree and went on for his first internship.
Dreams galore
Currently, Dr. Baraiya is a government medical officer saving lives and dreaming of giving his family a better life. In a recent media interview, he said that is aim is to make a pakka house for his mother as the family still lives in a kuccha house. He is also involved in many charitable efforts trying to help other make their dream come true.
