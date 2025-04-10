Meet Gopika Govind, Daughter of a Daily Wage Laborer Who Becomes Kerala's First Tribal Air Hostess

Updated April 10th 2025, 11:23 IST
New Delhi: Kerala 's Gopika Govind has turned her childhood dream into reality, becoming the state’s first tribal woman to work as an air hostess. Her achievement is not only a personal victory but also a proud moment for the entire state. Gopika’s journey stands out because she belongs to a tribal background yet overcame hardships and reached the skies.
Gopika was born in the ST colony of Kavunkudi near Alakkode in Kerala. Her father, P Govindan, and mother, VG, are daily wage labourers. Belonging to the Karimbala tribal community, her childhood was spent in poverty, like many other children in her colony. Life was not easy, but Gopika always dreamt of a better future.
Though she wanted to become an air hostess since childhood, financial issues forced her to choose another path. She pursued a BSc in Chemistry because it was more affordable and practical for her situation. But her dream never left her heart.
After completing her degree, Gopika decided to give her dream one more chance. She joined a one-year diploma course in aviation at Dream Sky Aviation Training Academy in Wayanad. There, she received proper guidance and training to become a cabin crew member.
After completing her three-month training programme, Gopika finally stepped into the world she had always imagined. She boarded her first flight as an air hostess from Kannur to a Gulf destination. This was a proud moment not only for her but also for her community and the entire state.
Gopika Govind story will inspire many more girls from tribal and underprivileged backgrounds to believe in themselves and aim higher.
Published April 10th 2025, 10:54 IST