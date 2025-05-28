Meet Shravan Singh, 10-Year-Old Punjab Boy Who Provided Water, Milk, Lassi To Soldiers During Operation Sindoor

In the midst of conflict and fear, Shravan's selfless actions became a powerful symbol of humanity, patriotism, and hope. | Image: X

April 22 began as a peaceful day but quickly turned into a nightmare for many families vacationing in Pahalgam, as Pakistani terrorists launched a brutal attack, killing 26 innocent tourists in what is often called the “Mini Switzerland” of India.

In response to the damage done, the Operation Sindoor was launched with a coordinated effort of the Army, Navy and Air Force on May 7, to destroy the terror bases behind the April 22 attack.

However, sleepless nights and the sound of weapon exchanges painted a grim picture along the northern and western borders of the country, as Pakistan responded with intensified aggression.

Amidst this chaos stood a 10-year-old boy, Shravan Singh, from the Ferozepur district. He wore no uniform and carried no weapon, yet he bore witness to the war-like tension that gripped his hometown.

Despite his young age, Shravan displayed remarkable courage. Instead of retreating in fear, he stepped forward to support the very soldiers defending his village. He took it upon himself to collect milk, lassi, and tea from nearby villagers, ensuring that the troops were cared for during and after Operation Sindoor.

A now-viral photo shared on X (formerly Twitter) captures this act of compassion. The post reads, “He is Shravan Singh, a 10-year-old boy from the border village of #Tara, #Ferozepur. He used to collect milk, lassi, and tea from his village and serve them to soldiers stationed there during and after #OperationSindoor. He was honoured by #GOC Maj Gen Sheshadri for his services.”