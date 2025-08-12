Mega Tiranga Rally With 1508-Meter Long National Flag Witnessed In Doda | WATCH

Jammu & Kashmir: Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh, District Administration, Doda organized a historic Mega Tiranga Rally that will live on in memory for years to come. In a spectacular show of patriotism, school children proudly carried a record-breaking 1508-meter-long Tricolor Flag, which had been painstakingly produced by the administration.

With the streets resonating with the spirit of solidarity and patriotism, the rally began at the Entry Point Welcome Doda Gate and ended at the Community Hall. Students from numerous public and private schools, district officers, representatives from several departments, social workers, non-governmental organizations, members of the media community, and members of the general public all participated in large numbers at the event.

An environment of emotion and patriotism was created as participants passionately sung national songs and chanted patriotic slogans. DDC Chairman Dhananter Singh Kotwal and DC Doda Harvinder Singh jointly launched off the rally, establishing the mood for a lavish celebration.

Prominent dignitaries such as DDC Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Rani, SSP Sandeep Kumar Mehta, ADC Anil Kumar Thakur, ADDC Roshan Lal, Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Hafiz, CPO Manish Kumar Manhas, District Social Welfare Officer and District Information Officer Tariq Parvez Qazi, Executive Officer MC Yasir Wani, and other senior district officers graced the rally.

In addition to inspiring the participants, their presence demonstrated the administration's shared dedication to promoting togetherness and patriotism. Students, Cultural Academy artists, and local performers gave vibrant and moving patriotic performances at the Community Hall's great cultural show, which marked the end of the festivities.

The audience enthusiastically applauded songs, dances, and cultural performances that highlighted India's variety and unity. The events of the day were a potent reminder of the costs incurred in order to secure the country's independence and the significance of fostering patriotism in the next generation.