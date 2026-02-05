Meghalaya Coal Mine Blast: CM Sangma Vows 'Strict Action' As Explosion In Rat-Hole Coal Mine Kills 18

East Jaintia Hills: After a dynamite explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya killed 18 people and injured at least one, on Thursday, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that very strict action would be taken against all individuals involved in this illegal activity that led to the tragedy.

"Today, we had a very tragic incident when a dynamite explosion occurred in East Jaintia Hills. As per current reports, 18 people have been found dead. One person was found to be injured and has now been shifted to a hospital," the CM said, while speaking to reporters after the incident.

The CM also spoke about the introduction of scientific mining in the state, which refers to a more regulated approach towards extracting minerals, replacing hazardous methods such as rat-hole mining.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), a statutory body that handles environmental disputes, had imposed a ban on rat-hole coal mining and other unscientific mining practices in Meghalaya in 2014, citing environmental damage and safety risks. It had also restricted the illegal transportation of coal extracted through such methods.

"With the start of scientific mining, it is expected that all our miners will apply for mining formally. Scientific mining is now open. I urge all who are involved in any kind of mining activities to not engage in any kind of illegal activity that endangers life," the CM said.

One SDRF team, several NDRF teams, and multiple police personnel have been working on the rescue operation, the CM added. He said that officials from the mining department, the Inspector General of the eastern zone, along with local administration teams, have also reached the spot, which is an interior location, with a difficult terrain.

Two cabinet ministers, Lahkmen Rymbui, and Wailadmiki Shylla, have been instructed to reach the district and meet the officials immediately, to have a detailed discussion, and take necessary action, the CM said. Wailadmiki Shylla is Meghalaya's minister of Health and Family Welfare, while Lahkmen Rymbui looks after the Education Department, Information & Public Relations Department, Law Department, and the Revenue & Disaster Management Department.

The CM also said that he is in constant touch with the district officials. He has instructed the police to take strict action against all who are held responsible.

Conrad K Sangma said in a statement on X, that the state government has ordered an inquiry into the coal mine incident in the Thangskai area of East Jaintia Hills district that claimed 18 lives.

The blast took place in the Thangsku area of Meghalaya, around 11 am this morning. The explosion is suspected to have occurred during illegal coal mining activities at the site, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air and leading to the casualties.

According to reports, local residents rushed to the spot after the blast. Meghalaya police reached the spot promptly. A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team was also called to the spot, police said. The exact sequence of events leading to the explosion has not been ascertained yet, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion. At least three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been sent to the spot to carry out rescue operations, authorities said earlier today.

The office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi also issued a statement on X, where it announced that an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the kin of each deceased. The injured would also be given an amount of Rs 50000, the post.