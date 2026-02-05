Meghalaya Coal Mine Blast: NDRF Team At Site As Many Feared Trapped, Death Toll Rises To 18; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Meghalaya: State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are at the site of the explosion in Meghalaya where several people are feared to be trapped inside a coal mine. The explosion took place on Thursday afternoon at an illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills. The death toll in the incident has jumped to 18.

Probable Cause of Explosion Hinted

A police team is also at the site to investigate the blast. Preliminary reports indicate that the blast was caused by a high-intensity dynamite explosion used for mining activities. The explosion triggered the collapse of adjoining mine shafts, trapping workers deep underground.

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and announced an ex-gratia from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of people killed in the explosion.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Pained by the mishap in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”