×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 16:24 IST

Meghalaya Lottery Results and Updates: Kuber Lottery | 11.00 AM

Find today’s Kuber Teer Result here. Check the updates lottery results of Kuber Teer Lottery. Also, read about different Meghalaya State Lottery results.

Reported by: Jiya Chulet
results
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Only 13 states in India are allowed to conduct lotteries. It is legal in Kerala, Goa, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram. Meghalaya State Government conducts 12 lotteries every day. The State Government of Meghalaya keeps announcing the results of Teer lottery every hour.

Meghalaya State Lottery Results for Kuber (11.00 AM):

READ |  PM Modi Says 'drugs Not Cool' As He Launches Fit India Movement

READ | Meghalaya Police reports 'Rasna Scam' after drug peddlers sell Rasna Powder as drugs, netizens stoked

The Teer betting was legalised in 1982 after the state government noticed that it could be a good source of revenue for the state. The Teer Betting is controlled under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax Act. The local government calculations suggest that more than 5,000 bookies operate in Meghalaya and around 1,500 bookies operate in Shillong alone. Participants are open to gambling any amount of money starting from ₹1, going up to ₹500. Winners can get a return of up to ₹80 for each rupee invested.

The rules of this betting game are simple. The participants have to predict any number between 0-99. If the last two digits are the same as the last digit of the sum of all numbers targeted, you win the prize money. For example, if the sum of number is 1689 then the winners are the ones who betted on number 89.

READ | 'Anyone lost close to 600 kgs of ganja?': Read Assam Police's viral tweet after it finds hundreds of kilos of cannabis near a checkpoint

Prizes Structure for the lotteries:

1st Prize - ₹  50000

2nd Prize - ₹  40000

3rd Prize - ₹  30000

4th Prize - ₹  20000

5th Prize - ₹  10000

Meghalaya State Lottery Names

Dhan Barsha

10:00 AM

Kuber

11:00 AM

Raja Rani

12:00 PM

Deep

1:00 PM

Kanehan Junga

2:00 PM

Taj

3:00 PM

Kalyan

4:00 PM

Shalimar

5:00 PM

Diamond

6:00 PM

Nelam

7:00 PM

King

8:00 PM

Dream

9:00 PM

READ | Duty-bound to protect people of all communities: Meghalaya government to delegation from Punjab

Advertisement

Published September 30th, 2019 at 15:44 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

2 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

2 minutes ago
Elephant

Kerala Elephant PIL

4 minutes ago
arrested

Assistant SI beaten

5 minutes ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Deva Shoot

6 minutes ago
Fire Breaks Out at a Society in Greater Noida

BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out

6 minutes ago
Texas church shooting

Youth Shot in Patna

9 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin halving

11 minutes ago
Mukesh Khanna on Shaktimaan casting

Mukesh On Shaktimaan

13 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

CSK statement on MSD

15 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's legacy

19 minutes ago
Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana and Richa

19 minutes ago
A glimpse of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

IPL 2024 Stadiums

21 minutes ago
Karnataka Woman, Toddler’s Body Dumped in Mandya Lake; Case Registered

Karnataka Shocker

24 minutes ago
State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, is ranked third among the top five banks with a market cap of Rs 6.78 lakh crore. SBI's net profit was hit by one time wage and pension provision of Rs 7,100 crore

Electoral bonds data

28 minutes ago
skin care

Benefits of Gua Sha

30 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

No Relief For Kejriwal

32 minutes ago
RC16

Sanjay Dutt In RC 16?

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

    Sports 5 hours ago

  2. Boman Irani Shares A Glimpse Of How He Celebrated Navroz With His Family

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  3. Why Only Tax Temples?: K'taka Governor Refuses to Sign Temple Tax Bill

    India News6 hours ago

  4. 'Brahmanvad se Azadi': Anti-Brahmin Slogans Echo At JNU Campus

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Ask ED To Not Take Coercive Action: Kejriwal Moves Fresh Plea to Court

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo