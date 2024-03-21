Advertisement

Only 13 states in India are allowed to conduct lotteries. It is legal in Kerala, Goa, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram. Meghalaya State Government conducts 12 lotteries every day. The State Government of Meghalaya keeps announcing the results of Teer lottery every hour.

Meghalaya State Lottery Results for Kuber (11.00 AM):

The Teer betting was legalised in 1982 after the state government noticed that it could be a good source of revenue for the state. The Teer Betting is controlled under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax Act. The local government calculations suggest that more than 5,000 bookies operate in Meghalaya and around 1,500 bookies operate in Shillong alone. Participants are open to gambling any amount of money starting from ₹1, going up to ₹500. Winners can get a return of up to ₹80 for each rupee invested.

The rules of this betting game are simple. The participants have to predict any number between 0-99. If the last two digits are the same as the last digit of the sum of all numbers targeted, you win the prize money. For example, if the sum of number is 1689 then the winners are the ones who betted on number 89.

Prizes Structure for the lotteries:

1st Prize - ₹ 50000

2nd Prize - ₹ 40000

3rd Prize - ₹ 30000

4th Prize - ₹ 20000

5th Prize - ₹ 10000

Meghalaya State Lottery Names

Dhan Barsha 10:00 AM Kuber 11:00 AM Raja Rani 12:00 PM Deep 1:00 PM Kanehan Junga 2:00 PM Taj 3:00 PM Kalyan 4:00 PM Shalimar 5:00 PM Diamond 6:00 PM Nelam 7:00 PM King 8:00 PM Dream 9:00 PM